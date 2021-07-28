Steuben County High Schooler takes part in prestigious STEM program

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- One local student from Steuben county recently participated in a prestigious STEM summer program.

The program is the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory STEM program. The laboratory is one of the largest U.S. Department of Energy research facilities in the country.

A rising senior from Haverling High School, Sydney Burns, attended the two-week virtual program for students interested in science, technology, engineering, and math. Burn’s interest focuses on environmental issues and climate science. According to the Steuben County Youth Bureau, Burns was one out of five students from Steuben County who were chosen to attend the lab program.

Burns says, “I worked with awesome mentors and got to meet some scientists… Some even work with NASA.” She spoke on the project she worked on during the program and how they conducted soil experiment to examine carbon dioxide levels.

Burns is an aspiring engineer and hopes to pursue environmental work in the future.