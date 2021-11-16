Steuben County hiring 911 dispatchers, deadline next month

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County is looking for people to join “a talented team of public safety professionals” to fill openings for 911 dispatchers.

The county is looking for those “dedicated to the receipt of requests and dispatch of emergency services” in the community.

An application costs $15, December 8 is the deadline to apply. The civil service exam for the position will take place on January 22, 2022. The job pays $41,177 and $45, 067 after one year.

To be eligible, applicants must have a high school diploma and either completed 30 hours at an accredited college in New York, at least one year of experience as a dispatcher or an active member of an emergency services organization, or one year of experience in being responsible for giving and receiving essential information.

The application with the full job descriptions, list of requirements and exam topics can be found here or can be viewed below.

Steuben County Dispatcher Application Dec. 2021 by Carl Aldinger on Scribd

