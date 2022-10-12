BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Sheriff and Steben Prevention Coalition Opioid Committee have announced a day for residents to drop their unwanted, expired or unused medications for them to be safely disposed.

The collection will take place on October 29 at the County Public Safety Building, 7007 Rumsey St. Ext., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Drug Take Back Day is a part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s national campaign. The Steuben County Sheriff’s office said that 372 tons of expired prescription medications were collected nationwide on October 23, 2021.

“Every year, burglaries occur in homes specifically targeted due to the prescription opioids present in them,” county Sheriff Jim Allard said. “Disposing of unused prescription medications properly not only helps our environment but also increases public safety”

Steuben Opioid Committe Program Coordinator Connie Terry said that clearing out old prescription drugs can help fight substance abuse at home, notabably with teenagers. “Studies indicate a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from

home medicine cabinets.” Terry continued “Clearing out unused medicine is essential in preventing addiction.”