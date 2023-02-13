STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – As opioid overdoses continue to grip the country and the Southern Tier, Steuben County announced that it will install several naloxone wall boxes throughout the county for emergency use.

The County announced that the Steuben Preventional Coalition Opioid Committee and the Institute for Human Services provided 21 Emergency Overdose wall units that will hold Narcan (naloxone). Four of the units will be installed at Corning Community College, and over the next few weeks, others will be put “in other areas of the county with higher-than-normal overdose rates.”

According to the announcement, each unit will have up to four boxes of naloxone. They’re intended to be quickly and easily accessible in the case of an emergency.

The County said “community partners” will need to monitor the units and let SPCOC know when they need to be refilled. The

“In a county the size of Rhode Island, it is imperative that we find a way to reduce the time and distance to EMT/ Emergency Services,” said SPCOC Coordinator Connie Terry. “Having the emergency wall units and making Narcan® readily available is essential to saving lives. CCC should be commended for being the first to take the leap to install wall units in Steuben County.”