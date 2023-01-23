STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County officials are warning residents of a scam making its way around that targets those with EBT cards.

The Steuben County Department of Social Services announced that on Jan. 23, it received several calls from people in the community saying they got texts claiming their EBT cards had been locked.

DSS said that each person called the number back and provided their card number and PIN. As a result of the scam, their benefits were used in other states.

“We are concerned we will continue to get calls from individuals who have responded to text messages and now find their benefits have been stolen,” said Steuben DSS Commissioner Kathryn Muller. “We advise all residents that we will never text you and ask for any information regarding your PIN or EBT card number.”

DSS says anyone who gets these texts should not reply.