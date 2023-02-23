BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – More than a dozen local students are learning about the inner workings of Steuben County government and weighing in with their ideas on what concerns residents most.

The County announced that its 40-year Youth In Government intern program is once again underway, with 16 local high school juniors and seniors attending legislature meetings, and talking with county department heads. The interns will also participate in a simulated legislative session “during which they present non-binding resolutions on topics they feel concern Steuben residents.”

The program is run by Wendy Allard, who previously taught U.S. History and Government at Addison Central Schools. The county said Allard is hoping the YIG program will get kids more involved in their local communities. The program currently has students from Addison, Campbell Savona, Corning, Hammondsport, Prattsburgh, and Wayland Cohocton high schools.

“I was attracted to working with YIG because I have always felt that good people in government can make a tremendous difference in a community,” Allard said. “This program is about learning about local county government; it is also about students learning about and participating in the process of making laws.”