Steuben County kids win bicycles from Sheriff’s Office

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two lucky kids in Steuben County won bikes from the Sheriff’s Office’s annual raffle.

Hundreds of kids entered to win at the Sheriff’s display at the Steuben County Fair, and one boy and girl each went home with new bikes and helmets.

Daniel, 8, of Avoca and Paislee, 2 (she’s almost three), along with her dad Justin, of Bath both had the winning tickets.

“What a great event for our area youth, and the smiles on the faces of Daniel and Paislee were priceless.” Sheriff Jim Allard said. “Although Daniel’s bike was a little small for him, he stated he had cousins who would love it!”