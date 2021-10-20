Steuben County law enforcement hosting coffee meet-and-greet

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, City of Hornell Police, and Village of North Hornell Police are offering the community a chance to learn more about local law enforcement.

The Coffee with the Chiefs and Sheriff event is open to the whole community for anyone who wants to know more about crime prevention or further their understanding of their own law enforcement agencies.

The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Friday, October 22 at JC’s Café, located at 327 Canisteo Street in Hornell.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said this will be a casual atmosphere to discuss any community concerns or improvements to better the relationship between law enforcement and local residents.