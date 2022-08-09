BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men who pled guilty in connection to the Steuben County criminal enterprise case, including County Legislator Steve Maio, have been sentenced.

The Steuben County Court told 18 News on August 9 that Legislator Steve Maio was sentenced to three months of probation. Maio pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of Solicitation of a Person for Prostitution in April 2022.

Larry Comfrot Jr., one of the other three men indicted in the case, was sentenced to six months in the county jail and five years post-release probation for a felony Attempted Criminal Enterprise charge.

This followed Larry Comfort Sr.’s sentencing of 10 years in prison and Jonathan Hamilton’s sentencing of four months in the Steuben County Jail.

Despite calls to resign, Maio said in an April County Legislative meeting, “I’ll resign when Mr. Baker resigns”, echoing criticism of the County District Attorney’s handling of the case. In a phone call, Larry Comfort Jr. told 18 News that DA Baker overcharged the case with the original 54-count indictments in December 2020.

In response, Baker said the following: