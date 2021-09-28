Steuben County Legislature recognizes volunteers, agencies that assisted with flood rescues & recovery

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The efforts of all those involved in rescue efforts during the flood that devastated southwestern Steuben County on Aug. 18, were officially recognized Monday through a proclamation issued by the county Legislature.

The areas experienced severe flooding, which resulted in the closure of several roads, damage to multiple

businesses, residences and one school, and the evacuation of numerous individuals from their homes. In the wake of the catastrophe, the county Emergency Operations Center was activated and numerous local and state response agencies were dispatched to these areas to assist with rescues, evacuations and road closures, noted county Legislature Chairman Scott Van Etten.

“Steuben County has many selfless, dedicated volunteer Fire, EMS and Law Enforcement personnel who offered their assistance during that extremely difficult time,” Van Etten said. “And the residents of Steuben County always come together to help their friends, neighbors and loved ones during difficult times.”







The proclamation also honored and expressed their deep gratitude to the following 32 local, county and state agencies participating in the rescue:

• Addison Central School

• Addison PD and Ambulance

• AMR EMS

• Bath Fire

• Cameron Fire and Ambulance

• Canisteo Police, Fire and Ambulance

• Corning Fire

• Corning Joint Fire District

• Gang Mills Fire

• Greenwood Fire and Ambulance

• Hammondsport Fire

• Jasper Fire

• Painted Post Fire

• Thurston Fire

• Troupsburg Fire and Ambulance

• Tuscarora Fire and Ambulance

• West Union Fire

• Woodhull Fire and Ambulance NYS DEC

• NYS Office of Fire Protection

• NYS Police

• NYS Office of Emergency Management

• NYS Department of State Code Enforcement Disaster Assistance Team (CEDAR)

• NYS DOT

• Steuben Rural Electric Co-op

• Schuyler County Emergency Services

• Steuben County 911

• Steuben County Emergency Services

• Steuben County Town and Highway Departments

• Steuben County Sheriff’s Office

• Steuben County Soil & Water Conservation District

• Steuben Regional Technical Rescue Task Force

The county Legislature also honors and expresses their deep gratitude to the following 18 human service agencies that assisted with flood recovery:

• American Red Cross

• Corning-Painted Post City School District

• Town of Woodhull Donation Center

• Catholic Charities of Steuben and Livingston

• Institute for Human Services 2-1-1 Helpline

• ProAction of Steuben & Yates

• Arbor Development

• Steuben County DSS

• United Way of the Southern Tier

• Corning Enterprises

• United Methodist Committee on Relief

• Mennonite Disaster Service

• Southern Baptist Disaster Relief

• Addison Community Center

• Home Depot of Painted Post

• NYS Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters

• Woodhull Community Church; and

The proclamation also honored and expressed county lawmakers’ deep gratitude to the many other spontaneous volunteers who helped with clean-up efforts.