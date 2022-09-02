STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The first countywide comprehensive plan in Steuben County’s history is now underway, and the county is looking for public input for the roadmap to the County’s future.

Comprehensive plans, also known as general plans or master plans, develop a process that determines community goals and presents a vision for the future of an area.

Steuben County says that the plan will serve as a roadmap for policy making, economic development, and capital investment for the County during the next 15 years.

Some of the areas that the county is focused on including broadband, infrastructure (Water, Sewer, Electric, Gas, Roads, and Bridges), workforce development, economic development, housing, agriculture, farmland and food systems, transportation, recreations, and sustainability.

“The importance of the comprehensive plan as a document and process is that it will tie together all of the recent and extensive planning and studies that have taken place in the county,” said Deputy County Manager Christopher Brewer. “Steuben County stands out as a county with an extensive amount of good research and planning.” continued Brewer.

The planning process is expected to take approximately 18 months, after which the county Legislature will be asked to adopt strategies to advance the plan. The current schedule is listed below:

June 2022: Initial Steering Committee Meeting

October 2022: Inventory and Analysis Complete, Existing Conditions Analysis Released

February 2023: Vision and Values Complete, Public Forum

July 2023: Strategies and Key Initiatives Complete

September 2023: Implementation Strategy Complete

October 2023: Draft Plan Released, Final Public Forum

November 2023: Draft Plan Refinement

December 2023: Final Documents Delivered to County

The County says that the comprehensive plan will rely heavily on community input. You can stay up to date with community events by visiting the page on Steuben County’s website dedicated to the plan.