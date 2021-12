BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested for allegedly injuring a dog.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Town of Bath on Dec. 26 for reports of a person torturing a dog.

The Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Hatter allegedly “repeatedly struck a domestic animal.”

Hatter was charged with Torturing/Injuring an Animal, in violation of the NYS Agriculture and Markets Law. Hatter was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.