WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland man has been arrested for the production and possession of child pornography, and faces a maximum of 40 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

According to the release, John Buckley, 59, of Wayland, N.Y., was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with production and possession of child pornography, with charges carrying a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Laura A. Higgins, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, a Florida woman, through a relative, turned an old smartphone over to the Joliet (Illinois) Police Department, after discovering what appeared to be images of child porn on the phone.

The phone previously belonged to Buckley, who was the Florida woman’s ex-boyfriend, and the two had previously lived in Illinois.

Joliet Police then sent the phone to the FBI Buffalo Field Office. A search of the phone recovered images that constitute child pornography, including images of a minor victim.