BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County man has been arrested on multiple child sex abuse charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Dale Button, 37, was charged by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the case on July 14, 2022. Button allegedly sexually abused a child under the age of 13, according to his charges.

The charges against Button include four sexual crimes, a child endangerment charge, and a coercion charge. Specifically, Button was charged with the following:

2nd-degree Criminal Sexual Act against a child under 15

1st-degree Sexual Abuse: Contact with a child under 13

1st-degree Sexual Abuse: Contact by forcible compulsion

Course of Sexual conduct afainst a child under 13

Acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17

Coercion: causing fear to injure a person or damage property

Button is currently being held in the Steuben County Jail. Law enforcement didn’t release any more details on the case.

18 News has reached out to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for more information and is waiting to hear back.