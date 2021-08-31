Steuben County man charged with strangulation

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Loren Hill, 44, was arrested after a reported domestic assault in the Town of Campbell.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Hill allegedly struck, choked, and stole property from a member of his family or household.

The person allegedly assaulted received medical treatment both at the scene and at a local medical facility and was later released.

Hill was charged with Assault in the Third Degree, Strangulation in the Second Degree, a class D Felony, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Petit Larceny.

Hill was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $2,000 bail.