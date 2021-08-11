Steuben County man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2019 snowmobile crash

Correction: Gee pled guilty to manslaughter for the 2019 accident.

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – David Gee has pled guilty to manslaughter for a 2019 snowmobile crash that killed his wife.

His plea is in full satisfaction of his indictment. 18 News is working to find what Gee was charged with.

Steuben County District Brook Bakers said that there are several sentencing options that are available to the judge.

On Jan. 21, 2019, David Gee was driving a snowmobile with his wife BillieJo on a private road in Tuscarora when State Police say he pulled onto State Route 417 into the path of a vehicle. Both David and BillieJo were ejected from the snowmobile and neither were wearing helmets.

BillieJo was taken to Guthrie Corning Hospital where she was pronounced dead, and David was airlifted by LifeNet to Robert Packer Hospital.

Gee was originally charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree, and felony Driving While Intoxicated. He was arraigned on May 20, 2019, and posted $10,000 bail/$20,000 bond and pled not guilty.