Steuben County offering 5 pistol permit safety courses

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has announced five new pistol permit safety courses this spring, summer and fall.

The courses will be spread between April and October at the Steuben County Public Safety Building in Bath. The Sheriff’s Office said everyone attending must be at least 21 years old and have never been convicted of a felony. The courses are also only open to Steuben County “residents, land-owners” or those “primarily employed” in the County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The classes will take place at the following times:

April 16, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

June 18. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

July 16, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

September 17, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

October 15, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“Successful attendees” will have to pass a written test and a practical exercise, as well, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Pre-registration is required to attend the courses. Anyone interested can call 607-622-3930 or email TMoir@SteubenCountyNY.gov.