Steuben County officials give update on COVID-19 in nursing facilities

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The COVID-19 clusters at three nursing homes in Steuben County appearto have become more stable, County Officials said at a press briefing held at 2 p.m. Friday at the County Office of Emergency Services in Bath.

Steuben officials also pledged to continue to act promptlyin the event of any new reportsat area nursing homes.“We continue to monitor daily,” county Public Health Director Darlene Smith said. “In the event of another report in a nursing home we would advocate and facilitate foruniversal testing of residents and staff.”

The clusters, first reported out by the Steuben Public Health department, involved 46 staff and residents at Hornell Gardens in Hornell. Other clusters were reported by Elderwood in Hornell and the Fred & Harriett Taylor Nursing Home in Bath.

The clustered outbreaks have taken a toll–out of the 33 deaths reported by Steuben Public Health Friday, 24 are nursing-home related.

Smith outlined the steps her staff took after the initial reports, saying at the request of Steuben Public Health, the State Department of Health (DOH) initially conducted tests to determine how widespread the virus was at one of the facilities.

The University of Rochester and St. James Mercy Hospitalprovided tremendous support to facilitate universal testing.

When results indicated 46 people, including staff, at Hornell Gardens were positive, the state worked with facility owners to move non-COVID residents to another facility in Seneca County.