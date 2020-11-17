Steuben County on 10 person Thanksgiving enforcement

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- In response to inquiries concerning enforcement of the Governor’s Order restricting private residential gatherings to ten persons or less, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office will continue to support the Steuben County Public Health Department in the COVID-19 response protocols.

The county says it is everyone’s responsibility to keep our community safe and healthy and to not unnecessarily subject any family or neighbors to avoidable infection.

The Steuben County enforcement activities, as always, are guided by necessity and resource allocation to best meet the public safety needs of the citizens of Steuben County. They are also regulated by the legal guidelines of our response to complaints as to whether or not they have license and privilege to enter private residences, based upon warrant, consent, or exigent circumstances.

As such, the men and women of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office will not be peeking in your window or attempting to enter your property to count the number of persons at your table on Thanksgiving.

The county encourages all citizens of Steuben County to abide by the COVID-19 response protocols as established by the Governor relative to gatherings in private residences. Keeping social circles as small as possible, especially during the holidays, will allow us to better weather the storm.