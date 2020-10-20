Steuben County Public Health reports another death related to COVID-19

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the death of an individual who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 71.

The individual was a male resident of the Bath VA nursing home who died while hospitalized at the age of 91.

“Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones during this pandemic. Every single person this

county loses to COVID-19 creates a void in the community that cannot be filled,” said Public Health

Director, Darlene Smith.

“As cases remain high across Steuben County, please take every precaution to slow the spread and protect friends, family and neighbors.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.