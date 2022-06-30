BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — After several setbacks in 2021 that held back multiple projects, Steuben County Public Works announced in a statement they’re on track with their 2022 schedule.

The efforts to keep pace with the department’s Five Year Road Construction Plan have been complicated by continuing essential repairs to county roads in the region that were ravaged by Tropical Storm Fred in August of 2021.

Supplies were delayed, and as a result, slowed projects in late 2021. For example, parts were snow plow trucks were ordered in November 2021, but had just arrived in April 2022.

Summer pavings and construction projects are in full swing however. Paving on county roads in Dansville, Howard, fremont, Thurston and Addison are near completion, with scheduled work set to begin soon on county roads 119 in rathbone and 333 in Campbell.

When it comes to flood damaged roads, repairs and paving have continued on county roads 31, 85 and 117, and officialas hope to have work approved for repair by FEMA representatives on CR 129 in the Town of Woodhull.

The department has been active in supporting the mobile work cre program, operated in partnership with the county’s Department of Social Services.

Recemtly, the crew performed extensive maintenance to the grounds of Kanakadea Park in Hornellsville, in preparation for the retun of the popular Hornell Kiwanis Club Car Show that took place on Father’s Day.

According to Eric Rose, the County’s Public Works Commissioner, he said the department’s approach is to meet head-on all the challenges that the remnants of COVID-19 and the August Flood have brought to the area. Short stagging, delayed supplioes and escalating costs were also on his list of challenges brought to the department.

Taking the challenges head-on is done so in order to avoid any reduction in the level of service provides to the public. “In that regard, I think you could say that we haven’t missed a step,” Rose said.