Steuben County records 6 COVID-related deaths; total now 269

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has recorded another six deaths related to COVID-19 complications and the omicron variant drives surges locally and around the country.

The individuals who died included:

Male resident from the Town of Hornellsville who died at age 67

Female resident from the Town of Erwin who died at age 94

Male resident from the City of Corning who died at age 89

Male resident from the Town of Tuscarora who died at age 65

Female resident from the Town of Cameron who died at age 53

Female resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 82

These six deaths bring the total number in Steuben County to 269.

“Our condolences are with the families and friends of those who have passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We urge everyone to do all they can to protect themselves and their loved ones. Cold weather tends to increase spread with gathering indoors, so take precautions like getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing a mask, and staying home and getting tested when ill.”

The news comes as cases surge around the country, disrupting holiday plans and cancelling flights as travelers try to make their way to and from their loved ones for the holidays.