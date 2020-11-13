Steuben County reports 1 death and 35 new cases related to COVID-19

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 35 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 and 1 death has been reported as well.

This brings the total to 1,423 confirmed cases, 216 of which are currently active, and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 84.

The individual who died was a male resident of the Town of Greenwood who died at age 80.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (10)

· City of Hornell (6)

· Town of Addison (2)

· Town of Cameron

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Canisteo (2)

· Town of Caton

· Town of Corning (2)

· Town of Erwin (2)

· Town of Greenwood

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Pulteney

· Town of Rathbone

· Town of Troupsburg

· Town of Wayne

· Town of Woodhull

· Village of North Hornell

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Eight individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

· One individual is a resident of Corning Center

· Two individuals are residents of Absolut Care Three Rivers

· Two individuals are employees of Absolut Care Three Rivers

· Three individuals are employees of Wellsville Manor Care Center

· One individual is an employee of Broad Acres Nursing Home in Wellsboro

· One individual is an employee of Corning Hospital

· One individual is an employee of Jones Memorial Hospital

· Two individuals are employees of the NYSDOT in Hornell

· One individual is a teacher at Campbell-Savona High School

· One individual is an employee of GST BOCES Wildwood Campus

· Two individuals are students at Corning Christian Academy

· One individual is a student at the Alternative School for Math and Science in Corning

· One individual is a student of Binghamton University

· One individual is an employee of Corning, Inc. at the Diesel Plant

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 11/3 – Jasper Town Hall

· 11/6 – CAF USA in Elmira Heights

· 11/6 Afternoon – Indian Hills Golf Course in Painted Post

· 11/6 Afternoon – Fran’s Landing in Addison

· 11/6 – Corning Moose Club

· 11/6, 11/9 – Empire Telephone in Prattsburgh

· 11/9 – EDC Management in Corning

· 11/9, 11/10 – National Fuel in Wellsville

· 11/12 Morning – Hess Tire Service in Andover

· 11/13 Morning – Bob Evans in Riverside

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 3

· 10 – 19 years: 10

· 20 – 29 years: 5

· 30 – 39 years: 2

· 40 – 49 years: 3

· 50 – 59 years: 3

· 60 – 69 years: 5

· 70 – 79 years: 1

· 80 – 89 years: 2

· 90 – 99 years: 1

“Settings where a large number of people gather for work or school are considered congregate settings and can pose high risk for spread of COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Extreme caution and prevention strategies should be undertaken in these locations. People tend to be very mindful of mask wearing and social distancing during routine work or school activities, but are less cautious in the break or lunch rooms or when not performing duties. Prevention strategies need to be forefront any time when at work or school.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.