Steuben County reports 193rd COVID-19 death

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported the county’s 193rd COVID-19 death.

The individual was a female resident of the City of Hornell who died at the age of 91.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the woman who has passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “With COVID spreading quickly in Steuben County, we strongly recommend that anyone who is eligible for the vaccine get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.