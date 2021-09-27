Steuben County reports 204th COVID-19 death

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported the county’s 204th COVID-19 death, a female resident of the Town of Bath who died at the age of 65.

“Our thoughts are prayers are with the family and friends of the woman who passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The COVID spread remains very high in Steuben. All prevention strategies must be utilized to slow this trend.”

On Friday afternoon the county reported 451 active cases of COVID-19 with 34 patients hospitalized. More than 2,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county since July with 8,740 total cases.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.