Steuben County reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, 91 new cases; local factories and schools affected

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported that 91 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday and that five residents at the Corning Center have died.
Two of the Corning Center residents were females (86 and 88 years old) and the other three were males (82, 87 and 92 years old).
“We cannot express enough how tragic the COVID-19 deaths are,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Join us in sending thoughts and prayers to the friends and families of those who have lost loved ones.”
The new numbers, which were accumulated over the Columbus Day Weekend, brings the total to 781 confirmed cases, 330 of which are currently active.
The individuals are residents of the:
- City of Corning (24)
- Town of Bath (7)
- Town of Campbell (8)
- Town of Canisteo
- Town of Caton
- Town of Corning (10)
- Town of Erwin (10)
- Town of Hornby (4)
- Town of Lindley
- Town of Rathbone
- Town of Thurston (2)
- Town of Tuscarora (2)
- Town of Urbana (3)
- Town of Wayland
- Town of Wayne
- Town of Woodhull (3)
- Village of Addison
- Village of Bath (2)
- Village of Canisteo (5)
- Village of Savona (3)
- Village of Wayland
The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.
Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.
The investigations indicate:
- 28 individuals are contacts to previously reported positives
- 14 individuals are employees of Upstate Farms Cheese in Campbell
- 11 individuals are employees or residents of Pathways
- One individual is an employee of Tuscarora Elementary
- One individual is a GST BOCES employee who visited Tuscarora Elementary
- One individual is an employee of Corning Painted Post Middle School
- Two individuals are students of Corning Painted Post High School
- Two individuals are students of Bradford Central School
- One individual is a student of Campbell-Savona Elementary School
- Four individuals are employees of Corning, Inc.: one at the Decker Building and three at the Diesel Plant
In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations within their investigation timeframes:
- 9/25 & 9/26 – The Way Center Church in Elmira Heights
- 9/27, 10/3, 10/4 – Faith to Face Ministries in Corning
- 9/28 Dinner – Red Lobster in Big Flats
- 9/29 – Pleasant Valley Winery in Hammondsport
- 9/29, 9/30, 10/6, 10/7 – Corning YMCA
- 10/1, 10/3, 10/5 & 10/7 – Wegmans in Corning
- 10/1 Lunch – Market Street Brewing Co. in Corning
- 10/2 – Corning Dental Associates
- 10/2 – 10/4,10/8 – Walmart in Painted Post
- 10/3 – Olive Garden in Horseheads
- 10/4 – Holy Family Catholic Church in Bradford, PA
- 10/4 – Beartown Road Alliance Church in Painted Post
- 10/4 – 10/6 – Corning Hospital
- 10/5 – Howard Hanna in Corning
- 10/5 – Elcor in Horseheads
- 10/5 – B&W Towing in Painted Post
- 10/5 – 10/7 – Corning Building Company
- 10/5 & 10/7 – Arby’s in Painted Post
- 10/5 – 10/8 – Guthrie Centerway Family Practice
- 10/6 Afternoon – Acorn Market in Canisteo
- 10/6 – The Arc of Schuyler in Watkins Glen
- 10/6 – Tattoorolo in Corning
- 10/6 – 10/9 – SEPAC, Inc. in Elmira
- 10/6 – 10/8 – Tom Bosket Contracting
- 10/7 – Big Papa’s in Canisteo
- 10/7 & 10/8 – Corning Credit Union Main Branch
- 10/7 – 10/9 – Broadway Animal Hospital in Elmira
- 10/8 – New Image Salon in Corning
- 10/8 – Hardinge, Inc. in Elmira Heights
- 10/8 & 10/9 – Arnot Corning Medical Office Building
- 10/9 – TTA in Hornell
- 10/9 – Market Street Social at the Radisson in Corning
- 10/9 Dinner – JB’s Bar and Grill in Pulteney
- 10/9 – 10/11 – Chemung County Nursing Facility in Elmira
- 10/9 – 10/12 – Bath VA
- 10/10 – Four Fights Distilling in Corning
- 10/10 – Tag’s in Big Flats
- 10/10 – Woodhouse in Corning
- 10/10 Dinner – Jelly Beans Restaurant in Painted Post
“The number of cases clearly indicates that it remains critical we all continue to follow every COVID-19 prevention protocol to protect our most vulnerable, ourselves, and our community,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.
All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.