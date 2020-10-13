Steuben County reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, 91 new cases; local factories and schools affected

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported that 91 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday and that five residents at the Corning Center have died.

Two of the Corning Center residents were females (86 and 88 years old) and the other three were males (82, 87 and 92 years old).

“We cannot express enough how tragic the COVID-19 deaths are,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Join us in sending thoughts and prayers to the friends and families of those who have lost loved ones.”

The new numbers, which were accumulated over the Columbus Day Weekend, brings the total to 781 confirmed cases, 330 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (24)

Town of Bath (7)

Town of Campbell (8)

Town of Canisteo

Town of Caton

Town of Corning (10)

Town of Erwin (10)

Town of Hornby (4)

Town of Lindley

Town of Rathbone

Town of Thurston (2)

Town of Tuscarora (2)

Town of Urbana (3)

Town of Wayland

Town of Wayne

Town of Woodhull (3)

Village of Addison

Village of Bath (2)

Village of Canisteo (5)

Village of Savona (3)

Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

28 individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

14 individuals are employees of Upstate Farms Cheese in Campbell

11 individuals are employees or residents of Pathways

One individual is an employee of Tuscarora Elementary

One individual is a GST BOCES employee who visited Tuscarora Elementary

One individual is an employee of Corning Painted Post Middle School

Two individuals are students of Corning Painted Post High School

Two individuals are students of Bradford Central School

One individual is a student of Campbell-Savona Elementary School

Four individuals are employees of Corning, Inc.: one at the Decker Building and three at the Diesel Plant

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations within their investigation timeframes:

9/25 & 9/26 – The Way Center Church in Elmira Heights

9/27, 10/3, 10/4 – Faith to Face Ministries in Corning

9/28 Dinner – Red Lobster in Big Flats

9/29 – Pleasant Valley Winery in Hammondsport

9/29, 9/30, 10/6, 10/7 – Corning YMCA

10/1, 10/3, 10/5 & 10/7 – Wegmans in Corning

10/1 Lunch – Market Street Brewing Co. in Corning

10/2 – Corning Dental Associates

10/2 – 10/4,10/8 – Walmart in Painted Post

10/3 – Olive Garden in Horseheads

10/4 – Holy Family Catholic Church in Bradford, PA

10/4 – Beartown Road Alliance Church in Painted Post

10/4 – 10/6 – Corning Hospital

10/5 – Howard Hanna in Corning

10/5 – Elcor in Horseheads

10/5 – B&W Towing in Painted Post

10/5 – 10/7 – Corning Building Company

10/5 & 10/7 – Arby’s in Painted Post

10/5 – 10/8 – Guthrie Centerway Family Practice

10/6 Afternoon – Acorn Market in Canisteo

10/6 – The Arc of Schuyler in Watkins Glen

10/6 – Tattoorolo in Corning

10/6 – 10/9 – SEPAC, Inc. in Elmira

10/6 – 10/8 – Tom Bosket Contracting

10/7 – Big Papa’s in Canisteo

10/7 & 10/8 – Corning Credit Union Main Branch

10/7 – 10/9 – Broadway Animal Hospital in Elmira

10/8 – New Image Salon in Corning

10/8 – Hardinge, Inc. in Elmira Heights

10/8 & 10/9 – Arnot Corning Medical Office Building

10/9 – TTA in Hornell

10/9 – Market Street Social at the Radisson in Corning

10/9 Dinner – JB’s Bar and Grill in Pulteney

10/9 – 10/11 – Chemung County Nursing Facility in Elmira

10/9 – 10/12 – Bath VA

10/10 – Four Fights Distilling in Corning

10/10 – Tag’s in Big Flats

10/10 – Woodhouse in Corning

10/10 Dinner – Jelly Beans Restaurant in Painted Post

“The number of cases clearly indicates that it remains critical we all continue to follow every COVID-19 prevention protocol to protect our most vulnerable, ourselves, and our community,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.