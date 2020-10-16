Steuben County reports 56 new cases, Corning Center COVID death

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the death of an individual who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 70. The individual was a male resident of Corning Center who died at the age of 87.

“The loss of another resident to COVID-19 is heartbreaking,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We must protect our loved ones by following every COVID-19 precaution.””

The Steuben County Public Health Department also received notification that 56 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 882 confirmed cases, 355 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (14)

City of Hornell (10)

Town of Bath (4)

Town of Campbell

Town of Caton

Town of Cohocton

Town of Corning (3)

Town of Erwin (9)

Town of Pulteney

Town of Wayne

Town of Woodhull

Village of Addison

Village of Arkport

Village of Bath (2)

Village of Canisteo

Village of Painted Post (2)

Village of Wayland (3)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

17 individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

13 individuals are linked with Pathways homes

11 individuals are linked with Arc of Steuben homes

Two individuals had traveled to a state on the advisory list and attended an event

One individual is an employee of Campbell-Savona School District

One individual is an employee of Absolut Care Three Rivers

One individual is a resident of Corning Center

One individual is an employee of Corning Center

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations within their investigation timeframes:

10/5, 10/12 – 10/14 – UPS in Painted Post

10/6 Afternoon – Crystal Lanes in Corning

10/6 – 10/9, 10/12 – 10/14 – Monica’s Pies in Naples

10/7 – 10/10, 10/12 – Walmart in Horseheads

10/10 – St. Mary’s in Bath

10/11 – Village Grill in Honeoye

10/11 – Lighthouse Wesleyan Church in Wayland

10/12 Lunch – Lin Buffet in Horseheads

10/12 – Roadmasters in Wayne

10/12 – 10/13 – Blue Manufacturing Company in Millport

10/14 – Steuben Steel Services in Bath

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 1

10 – 19 years: 1

20 – 29 years: 9

30 – 39 years: 10

40 – 49 years: 4

50 – 59 years: 13

60 – 69 years: 12

70 – 79 years: 2

80 – 89 years: 3

90 – 99 years: 1

“COVID-19 is very much present and spreading in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “To identify unknown cases and take steps to slow the spread, rapid testing will be available next week at the Beartown Road Alliance Church. See our website and social media for details on registering.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.