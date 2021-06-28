Steuben County reports COVID-19 nursing home death, 15 active cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported the county’s 189th COVID-19 death, a 94-year-old female resident of Three Rivers.

According to data from the health department, more than 100 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 in Steuben County, approximately 20 of whom lived at Three Rivers. A majority of the deaths reported at Three Rivers were reported by the county in November 2020.

Seven nursing homes in the county (Three Rivers, Corning Center, Hornell Gardens, Taylor Health, Steuben Center, Country Valley, and Elderwood) reported a COVID-19 death since the pandemic began and four reported at least 15 cases.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the woman who has passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please continue appropriate precautions around those who are unvaccinated or at heightened risk for illness.”

The county is also reporting that five Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday’s update. This brings the total to 6,955 confirmed cases, 15 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (2)

· Town of Caton

· Town of Erwin

· Village of Cohocton

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate one of the individuals is a resident of Absolut Care Three Rivers, and two had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive. The individuals did not report visiting public locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes.

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 20 – 29 years: 1

· 50 – 59 years: 3

· 80 – 89 years: 1

“We often can deduce how someone was likely exposed to COVID, but that is not always the case, as with two of today’s positives,” said Public Health Director Smith. “Although cases remain very low, if you are unvaccinated please continue to take appropriate precautions as COVID is still present in the community.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.