Steuben County reports three deaths related to COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the death of three individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID. This brings the total number of COVID-19

related deaths in Steuben County to 217.

One individual was a female resident of the Village of Painted Post who died at the age of 51. One was a male resident of the Town of Hornellsville who died at the age of 89, and one was a male resident of the

Town of Addison who died at the age of 65.

“Our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of those who have passed,” said Public Health

Director, Darlene Smith. “COVID is continuing to ravage Steuben County; please take every precaution

during this time of high spread to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org.