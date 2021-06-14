Steuben County reports two COVID-19 deaths, only one new case since Friday

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported two COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s death toll to 186.

One individual was a male resident of the Town of Canisteo who died at the age of 59 and the other was a female resident of the Village of Arkport who died at the age of 61.

Steuben County had not reported a COVID-19 death since May 17.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the individuals who passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We were optimistic with the introduction of vaccines that we would not be reporting many more deaths related to COVID-19. Unfortunately, that is not the case, and not all of our residents are protected yet. Please consider getting vaccinated if you are able because none of us know how COVID may impact our families.”

The Steuben County Public Health Department also received notification that one Steuben County resident tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday’s update. This brings the total to 6,938 confirmed cases, 24 of which are currently active.

The individual is a resident of the Town of Erwin and is in the 60 – 69 years age group.

Steuben County also announced they would no longer be providing daily COVID-19 reports, instead limiting reports to Mondays and Thursdays.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.