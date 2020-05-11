Steuben County Rural Ministry in Canisteo closing their doors

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Catholic Charities of Steuben is announcing that effective June 1st, the Steuben County Rural Ministry located at 34 W. Main St. in Canisteo will close its door.

In a press release the Catholic Charities of Steuben said, ” This does not mean the mission of Sister Susan is going to cease in Canisteo, Sister Susan’s mission and vision were larger than life and as such it’s going to take more than just one of us to keep it going”.

Sister Susan ran the Steuben County Rural Ministry for 13 years and one of the things that the ministry was well known for was the free clothing and material goods given to anyone in the community that needed it.

According to the press release, ‘Consuming Fire Ministry pastors RJ and Melissa Young have answered the call and will be taking on the used clothing and material goods operations at 6017 Magee Rd., in Canisteo. The ministry also says that they plan on bringing in the food pantry to help increase the amount of access Steuben County residents have to food.

From 2018-2019 Turning Point Hornell saw a 28% increase in their services provided to the Canisteo Valley, showing that this needs to continue to grow. To reach those in the rural community who are facing a crisis, Turning Point Hornell is expanding basic needs services to include a mobile service operating out of its Hornell location.