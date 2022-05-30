BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County has announced its Delinquent Real Property Tax Auction will be held online from June 15 to June 22.

The dates for the auction were approved by County Legislators on Monday. The County will be selling over 100 parcels of real estate from all over Steuben County, including Bath, Corning, Hornell, Canisteo, Hammondsport, Jasper, Addison, Wayland, Cohocton and more.

Steuben County officials say about the auction “the purpose of the county auction is to recover back taxes and put the properties back on the tax rolls, not to seize property. The County has long provided ways for delinquent property owners to recover their property prior to the point of foreclosure sale.”

You can see the list of auction parcels, terms of purchase, and register for the auction at Steuben County’s official auction page. For more information about the week-long event, you can visit Steuben County’s website.