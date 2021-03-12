Steuben County Sheriff looking vehicle in hit and run that caused Woodhull power outage

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a gray Chevrolet Avalanche pickup who struck a NYSEG pole on March 10.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard says the truck hit a pole on CR 102 north of Merring Road and left the scene. The accident caused a power outage in the Woodhull area that lasted several hours.

The truck is believed to have sustained damage to the front driver’s side, but the driver/owner of the truck has not yet been identified.

The Sheriff’s Office provided a stock image of a Chevrolet Avalanche.

If you have information regarding this crash, call 607 622-3911, email Sheriff Allard at jallard@steubencountyny.gov, submit a facebook message to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip on the Sheriff’s tab at www.steubencony.org or at 844-DRUGTIP.