Steuben County Sheriff releases new details on fatal crash

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard says 30-year-old Dustin Drake of Prattsburgh was behind the wheel when his car stuck a tree, killing four passengers in Pulteney.

According to Allard “causation factors thus far determined and substantiated by physical evidence contributing to the crash and subsequent deaths” are “excessive Speed and a lack of occupant restraint.”

Allard adds that a toxicology report was not requested for the four victims, and he could not comment on whether one was performed on the survivor.

A full press conference will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Public Safety Building.

Adam Bellamy, Nikki Wise, Coy Miner, and Korbie Higgins died after the accident on Oct. 12 around 1:00 a.m. Drake, the lone survivor of the accident, suffered a broken arm and leg.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard tells 18 News that Drake has been released from Strong Memorial Hospital.

18 News reached out to Drake, though he would not offer comment.

Rhonda Clark, the aunt of Miner, tells 18 News that some, and possibly all of the victims, were at Maloney’s Pub in Hammondsport prior to the accident.

Employees at Maloney’s Pub and Sheriff Allard would not comment on whether they were at the bar prior to the crash.

The picture below, provided by Clark, was posted on social media by Higgins hours before the accident.

Courtesy Rhonda Clark

According to Allard, the vehicle was traveling north on Route 76 when the car went off the road and struck a tree. The road was closed for 10 hours as investigators gathered evidence and documented the scene.

New York State Police, the Pulteney Volunteer Fire Company, Hammondsport Ambulance, and the Prattsburgh Protective Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident.

Bellamy, a former Ohio State Football player, will be buried in Ohio.

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 9: Quarterback Ben Chappell #4 of the Indiana Hoosiers is stopped for no gain on a third and one situation by Ross Homan #51 and Adam Bellamy #93 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 9, 2010 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 24: The Ohio State Buckeyes defense swarms all over teammate Adam Bellamy #93 after Bellamy recovered a first quarter fumble against the Colorado Buffaloes at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2011 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 24: Adam Bellamy #93 of the Ohio State Buckeyes recovers a fumble after the Colorado Buffaloes botched the handoff in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2011 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Calling hours for Wise are being observed on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath, 107 E Steuben St.

A memorial service will be held following the calling hours at 1 p.m. Saturday. Burial will follow at Prattsburgh Rural Cemetery.

Services for Higgins will be held at LaMarche Funeral Home at 35 Main Street in Hammondsport. Calling hours are Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Information on Miner’s services have not been released at this time.

Allard says counseling will be made available for first responders who reported to the accident.