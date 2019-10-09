Steuben County Sheriff shares Halloween tips

Breaking News
(WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department is sharing tips for those who plan to celebrate Halloween this year.

1. Costume Safety

  • All costumes, wigs and accessories should be fire-resistant
  • If out after dark, fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags, and use glow sticks.

2. On The Treat Trail

  • An adult should accompany young children and traveling with groups is recommended
  • Children and adults are reminded to put electronic devices down while walking (unless using for emergency)
  • Try to finish trick-or-treating before the sun goes down.
  • Have a charged flashlight
  • Teach children never to enter a house or a car while trick or treating
  • Only go to homes with a porch light on
  • Agree on a specific time children should return home

3. Healthy Halloween

  • A good meal prior to trick-or-treating is recommended to discourage youngsters from eating Halloween Treats on the road
  • Instruct children not to eat any treats until they return home
  • Kids should never eat candy not in its original package
  • Teach your child to politely turn down home-baked items such as cupcakes and brownies.

4. Older Children

  • Plan and review route acceptable
  • Agree on a specific time children should return home
  • Instruct older children to charge cell phones for emergencies
  • Always use crosswalks and obey all traffic signals. If no sidewalk is available, walk at the far edge of the roadway facing traffic

5. Motorists

  • Enter and exit driveways carefully
  • Drive slowly and watch for pedestrians (kids with dark costumes)
  • Discourage new inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.
  • Law enforcement authorities should be notified immediately of any suspicious activity*

