Steuben County Sheriff shares Halloween tips
(WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department is sharing tips for those who plan to celebrate Halloween this year.
1. Costume Safety
- All costumes, wigs and accessories should be fire-resistant
- If out after dark, fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags, and use glow sticks.
2. On The Treat Trail
- An adult should accompany young children and traveling with groups is recommended
- Children and adults are reminded to put electronic devices down while walking (unless using for emergency)
- Try to finish trick-or-treating before the sun goes down.
- Have a charged flashlight
- Teach children never to enter a house or a car while trick or treating
- Only go to homes with a porch light on
- Agree on a specific time children should return home
3. Healthy Halloween
- A good meal prior to trick-or-treating is recommended to discourage youngsters from eating Halloween Treats on the road
- Instruct children not to eat any treats until they return home
- Kids should never eat candy not in its original package
- Teach your child to politely turn down home-baked items such as cupcakes and brownies.
4. Older Children
- Plan and review route acceptable
- Agree on a specific time children should return home
- Instruct older children to charge cell phones for emergencies
- Always use crosswalks and obey all traffic signals. If no sidewalk is available, walk at the far edge of the roadway facing traffic
5. Motorists
- Enter and exit driveways carefully
- Drive slowly and watch for pedestrians (kids with dark costumes)
- Discourage new inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.
- Law enforcement authorities should be notified immediately of any suspicious activity*