BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam that involves a man pretending to be a Sheriff’s Deputy and demanding that the victim turn themselves in.

Sheriff Jim Allard released an announcement on September 29, 2022 saying a Steuben County resident first reported the scam. The person on the phone identified himself as “Deputy Buchanan” and demanded that the victim call back within 24 hours, turn themselves in, or pay a fine.

The Sheriff’s Office said the callback number provided by the scammer was disconnected with no record of any person associated with it. Plus, no deputies with the name Buchanan are employed in Steuben County, nor in any neighboring counties.

Allard’s announcement warned anyone that might receive such a call to turn around and call 607-622-3911 to report it. The Sheriff’s Office also reminded residents to “stay in contact with family and friends who may be more suspectible to being taken advantage of”.