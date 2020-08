BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Today the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is conducting live demonstrations with their K9 team.

Starting at 10:00 am, the K9 team will do a live demonstration with their four K9s. During the demonstrations they will be showing their skills and abilities as it relates to law enforcement usage for the Steuben County Legislature.

The demonstration will be outside of the Steuben County Fairgrounds in Bath, New York.