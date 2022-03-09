Steuben County Sheriff’s Office nominated for $7K award

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office EMT Program has been nominated for a $7,500 award and is asking the community to start voting.

The EMT Program was nominated for a RISE Award presented by Axon, a company that makes gear and weapons for public safety offices such as fire departments, law enforcement and the military.

“This is a great program that embeds Deputies trained as EMTs into our community to help provide emergency medical care until an ambulance can arrive,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The program has already helped to save the lives of Steuben County friends, family, and neighbors.”

Should the Office win, it would receive $7,500 to help grow the EMT program and strengthen the Sheriff’s Office bond with the community, the nomination said.

You can vote once per day until March 18 by visiting the Axon website here. Other regional departments that have been nominated include the Niagara and Saratoga County Sheriff’s Offices.