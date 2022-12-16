BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials in Steuben County will take comment on the proposal to raise the income limit for seniors and people with disabilities for property tax exemptions.

Ahead of the Dec. 19 legislature meeting at 10 a.m. in Bath, there will be public hearings on the proposal. An announcement from the County said that the move would increase the eligible income of people with diabilities and seniors who own property to $30,000.

The change would be effectively immediately, if approved, according to the announcement.

The County also said that the change “would have minimal impact on the county levy, according to county Real Property Tax Service Director Wendy Jordan.”

The Dec. 19 meeting will also deal with the approval of a grant for septic repairs and water hookups, re-appointing the Board of Elections commissioners for two-year terms, and deciding the weight of each legislator’s vote based on the redrawn district lines because of the 2020 census.