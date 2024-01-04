BRADFORD, N.Y. (WETM) – A teacher from Bradford Central School District has been nominated for an award after publishing his first novel in September.

Richard Leise is an English teacher at Bradford Central SD who just recently finished the first leg of a book tour in Virginia. His first novel, “Being Dead,” has been nominated for the Bram Stoker Best First Novel Award.

The Bram Stoker Awards consider any work of horror that was first published in the English language during the year of its publication. There are 13 categories of Bram Stoker Awards which include Novel, First Novel, Short Fiction, Long Fiction, Young Adult, Middle Grade, Fiction Collection, Poetry Collection, Anthology, Screenplay, Graphic Novel, Nonfiction and Short Nonfiction. These categories have varied over the years and reflect the state of the publishing industry and horror genre.

Leise’s novel tells the story of a nine-year-old boy who survives the mysterious death of his twin sister but later reunites with her when her ghost appears. Although he is comforted by her presence at first, his sister later places him in a position that puts his life in danger.

The novel was published by Brigids Gate Press and is available at libraries, Barnes & Noble and Amazon. Leise is hoping to release a follow-up novel that explores the dangers of social media in 2025.