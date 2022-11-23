BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County’s Legislature faces several decisions next week, including appointing a new legislator and adopting next year’s budget.

The Nov. 28 meeting will see legislators appointing someone to fill the seat of former legislator Guy Hammond. Hammond died on Oct. 7, 2022 and was elected to a four-year term in 2021. The County said that the replacement candidate must live in the Town of Bath, be approved by Bath Republicans, nominated by the Steuben County Republican Committee and appointed to represent the town until the 2023 election.

The meeting announcement also said that electronics recycling will be free starting Dec. 1 with a new county-wide resolution. The resolution will eliminate the $15 charge for dropping off CRT and non-CRT televisions at the county landfill.

Also on the table will be a Fire Mobilization and Mutual Aid Plan to increase mutual assistance with fire departments in Tioga County, Pa., improving response time.

The full legislative meeting agenda can be found here.

After the legislature meeting, at 11:30 a.m., there will be a public hearing on the proposed 2023 Steuben County budget. This will be followed by what the county said is an expected adoption by the legislature.