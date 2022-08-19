BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Legislature will approve over $675,000 to support those dealing with substance abuse disorders, the County announced Friday.

The announcement said the Legislature is set to approve the $678,000 in opioid settlement funds at the August 22 meeting. The money is part of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit filed against five pharmaceutical companies, as well as other federal settlements.

The money in Steuben County will be used to support people with substance abuse disorders and those “who have suffered at the hands of pharmaceutical malfeasance”, the announcement said. The money will go toward the Office of Community Services, creatings two more social workers, shared services between OCS and Catholic Charities, the Prevention Coalition Opioid Committee, and part-time counseling at the Corning Youth Center.

The meeting is open to the public at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 22. The Zoom link is available here.