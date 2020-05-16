Steuben County to distribute masks to senior citizens

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Reusable cloth masks will be made available for free to senior citizens in Steuben County next week.

The New York State Office for the Aging is making the masks available to Steuben County residents age 70 and older. The distribution is being coordinated through the Steuben County Office of Emergency Services and the Office for the Aging.

The County listed the pickup locations in the following press release that they released on Saturday:

Reusable cloth masks will be available on Tuesday, May 19th at no cost for pick up at convenient locations throughout Steuben County. The New York State Office for the Aging is making the masks available to Steuben County residents age 70 and older. The distribution is being coordinated through the Steuben County Office of Emergency Services and the Office for the Aging. Supplies are limited and masks are washable for reuse, so we ask that these be distributed one per older person on a first come, first served basis. Any questions related to this distribution can be directed to the Steuben County Office for the Aging at 607-664-2298 to leave a message for a return call or via email at OFAInfo@SteubenCountyNY.gov.

Walgreens Pharmacy

12 Park Drive

Hornell NY 14843

*may use pharmacy drive-thru

Dollar General

3851 State Route 417

Jasper, NY 14855

Walgreens Pharmacy

375 Pulteney St.

Corning, NY 14830

*may use pharmacy drive-thru

Dollar General

75 S Main St.

Prattsburgh NY 14873

Walgreens Pharmacy

321 Washington St.

Bath, NY 14810

*may use pharmacy drive-thru

Dollar General

303 N Lackawanna St.

Wayland NY 14572