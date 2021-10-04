Steuben County to get free utility vehicle for future flooding

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County will accept the long-term loan of a 4-wheel drive utility vehicle to use in the event of future flooding.

The vehicle would come from the Federal Government 1033 Surplus Program.

After the historic flooding on August 18, Steuben County Sheriff said he was contacted by the 1033 program administrators in Rye, N.Y. who no longer wished to retain the vehicle and offered it to Steuben County at no cost.

Allard said the vehicle will be equipped with a satellite phone to maintain all-important communications

between emergency response units in the event of a high-water incident.

The plan has met the approval of Public Safety Director Tim Marshall, with Homeland Security funds expected to pay for fuel, maintenance and insurance for the all-weather vehicle which would be located in

the Public Safety Building’s impound yard, he said.



The damage — estimated in the tens of millions of dollars — made communications and rescue efforts for

emergency responders in traditional emergency vehicles even more challenging, Allard said.

During the event, the Tuscarora Creek reached a record level of 14 feet.