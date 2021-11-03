Steuben County to hold “Nights of Lights” holiday contest

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – With Halloween over and gears turning towards the holiday season, the Steuben County Conference & Visitors Bureau will be holding a “Nights of Lights” light contest across the county.

They are asking for anyone that goes all out when it comes to decorating their house to participate and register for the contest.

Participating houses will be added to the Steuben Nights of Lights Holiday Lights Tour on the Explore Steuben App so that families can drive around and take in the sights of the holidays, voting for their favorites by hitting the “like” option in the app.

Houses entered in the contest will be voted on by the community and the Top 3 Fan Favorite houses will receive Visa gift cards ($250 for overall first place, $100 for second, $50 for third).

Registration is online only and will run from Nov. 5 to Dec. 3, while the contest will go from Dec. 10 to Dec. 31. Steuben CVB is asking that everyone submits their own applications to ensure each person is consenting to be a part of the contest.

All properties must be residential and must be located within Steuben County, NY to participate. For more information and to register for the contest you can click here.