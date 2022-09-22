BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County is warning local veterans of a scam that asks them to pay large amounts of money for a copy of their discharge papers.

The Steuben County Clerk, Judy Hunter, issued a reminder on September 22, saying “veterans have recently become the target of a scam to pay outlandish fees for copies of the military discharge papers.” The warning specifically mentioned the company DD214 DIRECT in Arizona that will charge veterans $79 for a paper copy or $120 for an email and paper copy.

Hunter’s announcement said that local veterans should file their discharge papers with their respective county clerk’s office, after which the original will be returned to them. The clerk’s office will also provide free copies at any time.

“There is no reason to pay outlandish fees for these records,” the warning said.”These papers are preserved permanently and will always be available when needed.”

Steuben County veterans are also eligible for the county’s Steuben Assists Veterans of Record Program, which provides a card to veterans that allows for discounts at several local businesses.