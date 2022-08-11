STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York.

The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in Steuben County. The announcement from the PSC said the filings are one of the last steps before a project can be operational.

The Baron Winds project is under construction in the towns of Cohocton, Dansville, Fremont and Wayland. It is part of the company RWE, an energy company based out of Germany. A map of the Steuben County windmill locations in the project can be seen here.

The PSC said the Baron Winds compliance filings had to do with the construction and maintenance of the wind farm and the security lighting at the operations and maintenance building site.

Other approved fillings included East Point, a 50-MW solar farm in the Town of Sharon, Schoharie County; Hecate Albany, a 40-MW solar farm in Town of Coeymans, Albany County; Trelina, an 80-MW solar farm in Town of Waterloo, Seneca County; and Number Three Wind, a 105.8-MW wind farm in the Towns of Harrisburg, Lowville, and Denmark, Lewis County.

The PSC said these five projects are part of 17 total projects approved by the NYS Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment. Altogether, these projects will generate more than 2,310 megwatts of renewable energy the PSC said.