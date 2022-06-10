LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Steuben County woman has been arrested after she allegedly fled from police after being reported for suspicious activity, according to New York State Police.

Chelsea Cornell, 34, of Greenwood, was arrested on June 9, at around 3:00 p.m. According to State Police, a neighbor noticed suspicious activity on a property on Orr Road, with Cornell allegedly seen loading items into her vehicle from the property.

The neighbor then called the police who caught up with her on Clendenning Road in the town of Lindley. When troopers went to question her, she allegedly fled and was apprehended.

She is charged with Obstruction of Governmental Administration, Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, and Driving While Impaired by Drugs. She was processed and released.