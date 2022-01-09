Steuben County woman arrested on theft charges

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police arrested a woman Saturday Morning after a near seven-week-long investigation.

On Saturday, Jan. 8 at 10:50 a.m., state police arrested Sally Gilbert, after an investigation that started on November 23, 2021.

Gilbert, 58, from Cameron Mills N.Y., was arrested in the town of Bath and has been charged with Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, with a value of the stolen property being over $1000.

This is classified as a class E felony, Gilbert was released on an appearance ticket to return to court at a later date.

It’s unknown at this time what was stolen, or where it was stolen from, as this incident is still pending investigation.