Steuben County woman arrested on theft charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police arrested a woman Saturday Morning after a near seven-week-long investigation.

On Saturday, Jan. 8 at 10:50 a.m., state police arrested Sally Gilbert, after an investigation that started on November 23, 2021.

Gilbert, 58, from Cameron Mills N.Y., was arrested in the town of Bath and has been charged with Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, with a value of the stolen property being over $1000.

This is classified as a class E felony, Gilbert was released on an appearance ticket to return to court at a later date.

It’s unknown at this time what was stolen, or where it was stolen from, as this incident is still pending investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now