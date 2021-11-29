Steuben County woman attempted to steal safe containing over $50K, per NYSP

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A Wayland woman was arrested by New York State Police after she allegedly attempted to steal a safe containing a large amount of cash.

State Police arrested Sheila McIntosh on Nov. 27 around 9:47 a.m. after she was allegedly found by a homeowner wheeling a safe out of a home on a dolly. McIntosh was known to the homeowner, but State Police did not disclose what their relationship was.

McIntosh was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny 2nd-degree. McIntosh was taken to Centralized Arraignment and released.