Steuben County woman attempted to steal safe containing over $50K, per NYSP

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A Wayland woman was arrested by New York State Police after she allegedly attempted to steal a safe containing a large amount of cash.

State Police arrested Sheila McIntosh on Nov. 27 around 9:47 a.m. after she was allegedly found by a homeowner wheeling a safe out of a home on a dolly. McIntosh was known to the homeowner, but State Police did not disclose what their relationship was.

McIntosh was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny 2nd-degree.  McIntosh was taken to Centralized Arraignment and released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Corning

Trending Now